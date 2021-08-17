Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened markedly lower on Tuesday after a weak report for July retail sales cast fresh doubt on the momentum of an economy under increasing pressure from the latest wave of the pandemic.

Retail sales fell 1.1% in July, while core retail sales fell 0.4%, both figures undershooting expectations. The damage to sentiment was only partly offset by industrial production rising slightly more than expected in the month.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 271 points or 0.8% at 35,354 points, retreating from the all-time high close it posted on Monday. The followed suit, falling 0.7%, while the underperformed with a 0.8% drop, amid fresh falls in some big Chinese Internet stocks after Beijing regulators unveiled tough new draft rules aimed at restricting their market power.