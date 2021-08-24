Wall Street Opens Higher, Helped by China Bounce, Taper Hopes; Dow up 55 Pts By Investing.com

Home Business Wall Street Opens Higher, Helped by China Bounce, Taper Hopes; Dow up...

© Reuters.

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, helped by rising hopes of a delayed withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve and by a sharp shift in sentiment in China that also supported commodities prices.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 55 points, or 0.2% at 35,390 points. The was up 0.2% and the was up 0.4% at a new record high.

Chinese ADRs were among the stars in early trading, with Alibaba (NYSE:) rising 5.3% and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:) rising 17%, as both Chinese and U.S.-based investors took to bargain hunting after a massive sell-off sparked by regulatory concerns. 

