Wall Street Opens Higher as Retail Sales Ooze Economic Strength; Dow up 140 Pts By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly higher on Tuesday after a strong retail sales report for October and robust earnings from major retailers again indicated that the economy is strong enough to withstand the removal of extreme monetary stimulus.

Retail sales rose by 1.7% in October, their sharpest monthly rise since March, with a notable rebound in auto sales, a category that had suffered in previous months from a shortage of inventory due to the inability of chipmakers to keep pace with raging demand for electronics. The numbers found clear echoes in stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Walmart (NYSE:) and – in particular Home Depot (NYSE:).

By 9:40 AM ET (1440 GMT), the , dominated by old-world cyclical stocks, was up 142 points, or 0.4%, at 36,229 points. The was up just over 0.2% and the was up a little less than that. 

 

