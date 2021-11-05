Wall Street Opens Higher as Jobs Data Highlight Economy Strength; Dow up 300 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday with cyclicals outperforming after a strong labor market report for October showed the U.S. economy in robust health.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 308 points, or 0.9% at 36,432 points, a new record high. The and both followed, rising 0.7% and 0.5% respectively.

Earlier, the Labor Department had said that the U.S. economy created 531,000 nonfarm jobs net in the month through mid-October, well above consensus forecasts of 450,000. It also revised up September’s surprisingly weak figure by nearly 120,000 to 312,000. The data showed that the summer slowdown due to the Delta-variant wave of Covid-19 has almost certainly been overcome.

At the same time, average hourly earnings growth slowed to 0.4% from 0.6%, in September, meaning that there was no fresh scare about inflationary pressures at the end of a week when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had faced down pressure to accelerate the timeframe for tightening monetary policy.

Travel and transportation names were among the biggest gainers, after Uber (NYSE:) joined rival Lyft (NASDAQ:) in posting a sharp improvement in operating numbers – even though it still lost $2.4 billion in the three months through September due to a massive writedown of its equity stake in Chinese peer Didi Global.