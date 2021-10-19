Wall Street Opens Higher as Earnings Bolster Confidence; Dow By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, reassured by signs that companies are continuing to earn money despite much-heralded problems with supply chain disruptions and higher input prices.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT),. the was up 100 points, or 0.3%, at 35,358 points. The was also up 0.3% and the was up 0.2%.

Earlier, the market had had to shrug off signs of a slowdown in a U.S. housing market that has run hot for most of the last 18 months. fell by more than expected to their lowest in 11 months, while also fell short of expectations.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock was one that benefited from dispelling doubt about its outlook, rising 1.1% after the company raised its guidance for the year a little and upheld its forecasts for sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, which was dogged by various problems in the time around its authorization from regulators.

Another stock making conspicuous gains in early trading was Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.2% after announcing a deal to provide custody services to Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s new digital wallet project, Novi. The ongoing rally in crypto currencies, as the U.S.’s first exchange-traded fund for futures started trading, also supported Coinbase stock.