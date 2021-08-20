Wall Street Opens Higher as Bears Take a Breather; Dow up 100 Pts By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday, correcting modestly ahead of the weekend after three days of selling since the Federal Reserve tilted toward tapering its bond purchases as early as this year.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 98 points, or 0.3% at 34,992 points. The was up 0.5% and the was up 0.7%.

The market was cheered by comments from Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve and one of the Fed’s more hawkish members, as saying that policy-makers may need to revise their opinions about timing the withdrawal of monetary stimulus if the spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus results changes consumer and business behavior again.

Kaplan told Fox News that the situation was “unfolding rapidly.”

“So far it’s not having a material effect” on much consumer behavior, he said, although last week’s data showed a sharp drop in consumer confidence. But “it is having an effect in delaying return to office, it’s affecting the abilty to hire workers because of fear of infection,” and may be affecting production output, Kaplan argued.