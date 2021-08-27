Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead of Powell Speech; Dow up 100 Pts By Investing.com

Home Business Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead of Powell Speech; Dow up 100 Pts...

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday but in narrow ranges, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s keenly-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole. 

Powell is expected to map out a rough timelines for tapering the Fed’s bond purchases, currently running at $120 billion a month. The big question of the day is whether the market is confident enough in the economic recovery to withstand any message that the central bank is about to start withdrawing its post-pandemic stimulus.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was up 101 points, or 0.3% at 35,314 points. The was up 0.2% and the was up 0.3%, in what amounted to little more than a correction of Thursday’s falls.

Data released earlier showed the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation still running well above the medium-term target of 2% in July. The deflator for personal consumer expenditures showed prices rose 4.2% on the year, although the monthly rise was slightly weaker than expected at 0.3%. Personal incomes, meanwhile, rose 1.1% on the month, well above economists’ forecasts.

