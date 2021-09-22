Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead of Fed on China Relief; Dow up 200 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday but for most stocks it was a case of ‘wait-and-see’ while the Federal Reserve winds up its latest policy meeting.

Support came from China, where a vaguely-worded statement from real estate developer China Evergrande put off what many consider to be an unavoidable default by saying it had reached an agreement with holders of an onshore bond on which interest is due on Thursday. It made no mention of other upcoming debt repayments.

There was also an indication of sustained strength in the housing market, with a 4.9% weekly rise in . data for August are due at 10 AM ET.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was up 201 points, or 0.6%, at 34,121 points. The was up 0.4% and the was up 0.2%.

While the broader market movement was upward, the most notable single-stock movements were generally in the other direction, as earnings updates continued to feed a growing narrative of slowing growth and higher costs that will squeeze profitability. FedEx (NYSE:) stock fell 7.5% after it warned of higher costs ahead, while Adobe (NASDAQ:) stock fell 4.6% after its quarterly update – while beating expectations, still pointed to a fading of the pandemic-driven growth impulse of the last year and a half.