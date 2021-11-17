Wall Street opens flat as investors assess rate hike prospects By Reuters

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings and data showed an economic recovery was on track.
The rose 17.48 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,159.70. The opened higher by 0.60 points, or 0.01%, at 4,701.50, while the dropped 0.24 points to 15,973.62 at the opening bell.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.