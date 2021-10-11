Wall Street Opens Flat Amid Growth, Inflation Concerns; Dow up 60 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened marginally higher on Monday against a backdrop of unease over high energy prices that appear ever more likely to feed through into higher inflation and tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Trading volumes were moderate, however, depressed by the Columbus Day holiday, as well as by the awareness that the third-quarter earnings season is about to start.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 58 points, or 0.2%, at 34,804 points. The was also up 0.2% while the was up 0.3%.