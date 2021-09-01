Wall Street Opens By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets edged higher at the open on Wednesday, after payrolls processor ADP’s monthly report on private-sector hiring hinted at a slowdown in the job market recovery and, consequently, a higher likelihood of continued monetary stimulus. 

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up a mere 10 points, less than 0.1%, at 35,371 points. The was up 0.1% and the was up 0.5%.

ADP said private payrolls , an acceleration from last month’s 326,000 but far less than the 650,000 expected. Market participants took the news in their stride, mindful of the huge gap last month between the ADP’s payrolls number and the government’s much stronger data.  

