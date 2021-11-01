Wall Street Opens at Record Highs; Earnings Outlook Trumps Fed Fears; Dow up By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened the week at new record highs, building on the confidence given by a third-quarter earnings season that for the most part has seen companies continue to churn out cash as the global economic recovery from the pandemic continues.
By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 157 points, or 0.4%, at 35,977 points, having earlier traded above 36,000 for the first time. The Dow was outperforming the two other main indices, as the and the Nasdaq Compositve notched a gain of only 0.2% each.
