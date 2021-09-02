Wall Street Opens at Record as Jobless Data Fail to Damp Taper Hopes; Dow up 110 By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened at record highs again on Thursday, shrugging off concerns about a slowing economy, spreading Covid-19 and a hurricane lashing New York City and a good part of the north-east of the country. 

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 114 points, or 0.3%, at 35,427 points. The and the both advanced 0.5% to new highs. 

Earlier, the Labor Department said that fell to a new post-pandemic low of 340,000 suggesting that the latest wave of Covid-19 in the U.S. is still not triggering higher lay-offs. 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR