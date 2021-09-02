Wall Street Opens at Record as Jobless Data Fail to Damp Taper Hopes; Dow up 110 By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened at record highs again on Thursday, shrugging off concerns about a slowing economy, spreading Covid-19 and a hurricane lashing New York City and a good part of the north-east of the country.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 114 points, or 0.3%, at 35,427 points. The and the both advanced 0.5% to new highs.

Earlier, the Labor Department said that fell to a new post-pandemic low of 340,000 suggesting that the latest wave of Covid-19 in the U.S. is still not triggering higher lay-offs.