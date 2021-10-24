Wall Street jinx? Traders weight ‘sell the news’ potential after Bitcoin ETF launch By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

Wall Street opened its doors for the first (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Oct. 19, with the listing of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund attracted more than $1 billion in trading volume on its first day, while BTC price rallied to a new record high of $67,000.

But the spot gains did not stay for too long with BTC paring some gains going into the weekend.

Notable Wall Street listings coincided with spot Bitcoin price tops. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin futures open interest across all exchanges. Source: ByBt.com