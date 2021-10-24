Wall Street jinx? Traders weight ‘sell the news’ potential after Bitcoin ETF launch By Cointelegraph

Wall Street opened its doors for the first (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Oct. 19, with the listing of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund attracted more than $1 billion in trading volume on its first day, while BTC price rallied to a new record high of $67,000.
But the spot gains did not stay for too long with BTC paring some gains going into the weekend.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.