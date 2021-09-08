Wall Street is Forecasting a 40% Increase in These 2 Airline Stocks By StockNews

© Reuters. Wall Street is Forecasting a 40% Increase in These 2 Airline Stocks



Even though the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases is detrimental to the airline industry’s growth in the near term, continued progress on the vaccination front should help the industry recover over time. Hence, we think it could be wise to add Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:) to one’s watchlist because Wall Street analysts expect them to rally in price significantly. Read on.The resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, due primarily to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, has led to the resumption of restrictive measures in several parts of the world. This could dampen the airline industry’s recovery in the near term. However, increasing vaccinations and the full FDA approval of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine should help the industry recover over time.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported a significant number of screenings during the Labor Day weekend due to leisure travel. Also, according to a ReportLinker report, the global airlines market is expected to reach $744 billion by 2026.

So, we think it could be wise to add relatively stronger airline stocks, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), to one’s watchlist now. Wall Street analysts expect these two stocks to rally by more than 40% in price in the coming months.

