Wall Street is Bullish on These 3 Top Industrial Stocks By StockNews

Wall Street is Bullish on These 3 Top Industrial Stocks



While the resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues to worry investors, increasing vaccination rates and favorable government policies are expected to boost the industrial sector’s recovery. So, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally solid industrial stocks nVent Electric (NYSE:), Applied Industrial (AIT), and EnPro Industries (NPO). Wall Street analysts expect them to continue rallying in the coming months. Read on.The resurgence of the COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has been worrying investors regarding the pace of economic growth. Furthermore, scientists in South Africa recently identified a new variant of the COVID-19virus—the C.1.2. variant. However, increasing vaccinations have so far been providing some relief.

The major stock market indexes soared earlier this month on investors’ optimism surrounding the full approval of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine. Also, the infrastructure bill passed by the Senate on August 10 is expected to act as a catalyst for the industrial sector’s growth. It includes roughly $73 billion for electric grid and power infrastructure and $66 billion for passenger and freight rail.

So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality industrial stocks nVent Electric plc (NVT), Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT), and EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO). They have overall A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) ratings in our proprietary POWR Ratings system and A grades for Sentiment. Moreover, Wall Street analysts appear bullish on these three stocks.

