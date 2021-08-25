Wall Street group to revive talks with China to find common ground- Bloomberg News By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting at China’s Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Corrects reference in second paragraph to Thornton’s background)

(Reuters) – A group of Wall Street veterans is preparing a new round of meetings with high-level Chinese government officials before the end of the year, as they look for greater access to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:) Corp Chairman John Thornton, who is also a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), is in Beijing meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/2WhQ63E, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Thornton is one of the chairs of the influential group dubbed China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was conceived during escalating tensions between the U.S. and China in 2018, with the talks featuring emissaries from U.S. finance and senior Chinese regulatory officials.

Previous meetings between Chinese officials and Wall Street banks have included participants such as BlackRock (NYSE:), Vanguard, JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Fidelity.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR