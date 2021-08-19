Wall Street Extends Losses on Tapering Fears at Open; Dow Down 160 Pts By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets fell sharply again at the open on Thursday, extending the losses made on Wednesday on fears that the Federal Reserve will start to reduce its monetary stimulus within a matter of weeks.

Expectations of a ‘tapering’ of bond purchases were strengthened by another post-pandemic low in weekly initial jobless claims. Initial claims fell to 348,000, a sharper drop than expected and further evidence to suggest progress in the labor market’s recovery.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 164 points, or 0.5%, at 34,797 points. The was also down 0.5% and the was down 0.6%.