Wall Street ends sharply lower in broad sell-off

The Nasdaq fell to its lowest level in about a month Photo by Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Article content Wall Street plunged on Monday as fear of contagion from a potential collapse of China’s Evergrande prompted a broad sell-off and sent investors fleeing equities for safety.

Article content The Nasdaq fell to its lowest level in about a month, and Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc were among the biggest drags on the index as well as the S&P 500. All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with economically sensitive groups like energy down the most.

Article content Investors also were nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week. The banking sub-index dropped sharply while U.S. Treasury prices rose as worries about the possible default of Evergrande appeared to affect the broader market. “You kind of knew that when there was something that caught markets off guard, that it was going to lead to probably a bigger sell-off and you didn’t know what the reason would be,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.