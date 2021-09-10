Wall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling

Article content Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors weighed signs of higher inflation, while Apple Inc tumbled following an unfavorable court ruling related to its app store. U.S. producer prices rose solidly in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years and indicating that high inflation was likely to persist as the pandemic pressures supply chains, data showed. Sentiment also took a hit from Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester’s comments that she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year despite the weak August jobs report.

Article content The S&P 500 has risen about 19% in 2021, buoyed by support from dovish central bank policies and re-opening optimism. However, Wall Street has moved sideways in recent sessions as investor digest indications of increased inflation and concerns about the Delta variant’s impact on the economic recovery. Investors are also uncertain about when the Federal Reserve may begin reducing massive measures enacted last year to shield the economy from the pandemic. “The market is taking a breather,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “Investors are looking for some outsized news or information that is beyond the band of expectations, something much more outsized, positively or negatively, that will give investors better visibility into how things are going to look for the balance of the year.”