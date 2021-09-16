Wall Street dips as strong retail data boosts Treasury yields

Article content NEW YORK — Wall Street lost ground on Thursday as unexpectedly robust retail sales data underscored the strength of the U.S. economic recovery, boosting bond yields and prompting a sell-off in market-leading tech stocks. All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed the previous session’s rally as rising Treasury yields provided an increasingly attractive alternative to stocks, and the dollar’s advance put pressure on U.S. exporters. Megacap tech and tech-adjacent stocks, such as Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, which are sensitive to higher interest rates, weighed heaviest on the S&P.

Article content “We’re at a point where sentiment is weighing on the market more than decent data is helping it,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “It’s the opposite of the melt-up we saw earlier in the summer.” Transports, a barometer of economic health, were among the few outperformers. Data released before the opening bell showed an unexpected bump in retail sales as shoppers weathered Hurricane Ida and the COVID Delta variant, evidence of resilience in the consumer, who contributes about 70% to U.S. economic growth. “Despite everything on the policy and supply side, the consumer is in a good spot,” Mayfield added. “COVID might dictate how and where they might spend, but it’s a difficult task to keep Americans from spending money if they have it.”