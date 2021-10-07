Wall St to bounce at open as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool

Article content U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday floated a plan to support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December, potentially heading off a historic default. Congressional Democrats and Republicans were expected to continue negotiating on Thursday.

Article content “I didn’t think there is actually going to be a default, it is a low probability, high severity possibility. And since that’s been removed from the market, I’m not surprised to see this bounce in futures,” said Greg Swenson, founding partner of Brigg Macadam. High-growth stocks were back in action – Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose between 1.0% and 1.2% amid a dip in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday. “I’m not worried about the markets in the near term and buying dips is advisable,” Swenson said. European and Asian stocks rose earlier in the day after cooling oil and gas prices offered relief to investors worried about runaway inflation. U.S. energy stocks including Exxon Mobil Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp and APA Corp led declines with falls between 0.2% and 0.5%.