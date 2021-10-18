Wall St set to open lower on slowing China growth, inflation worries

Article content Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open lower on Monday as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation. Data showed China’s economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector. “There is some weak data out of China, which is concerning on a global basis, and then market participants came into this earnings with a very pessimistic view but banks dramatically exceeded expectations,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

Article content “Now we are in the second week of earnings, which is more dependant on the general economy as a whole, so it is a ‘show me’ kind of market now.” In the coming days, investors will keep a close eye on how Corporate America mitigates the impact on earnings from supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and higher costs, especially in the wake of rising oil prices. Forecast-beating results from big U.S. lenders last week set a positive tone for third-quarter earnings season, with analysts expecting S&P 500 earnings to show a 32% rise from a year ago, according to Refinitiv data. Johnson & Johnson, insurer Travelers, Netflix Inc, Verizon Communications, oilfield services cos Baker Hughes Co, Schlumberger NV, Tesla Inc and Intel Corp are some of the companies set to report quarterly results this week.