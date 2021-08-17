Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to fall from record highs on Tuesday after weak earnings reports from Home Depot and Walmart, and as retail sales data showed the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed in July. Home Depot fell 3.2% after it missed Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned. Data showed U.S. retail sales fell much more than expected in July as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, while fears over the Delta variant of COVID-19 kept consumers home.

Article content Walmart’s shares fell 0.3% even after the world’s No. 1 retailer raised its annual U.S. same-store sales forecast. Global equities started the week on the backfoot as tighter scrutiny of China’s internet sector and signs of slowing economic recovery, particularly in China, drove investors towards defensive parts of the market. Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger NV , Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Halliburton and Conocophillips slipped between 0.3% and 0.8% in premarket trading, tracking crude prices lower on weak Asian demand. Interest rate-sensitive lenders Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co and Goldman Sachs fell between 0.7% and 0.8%. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials closed at record highs on Monday as investors weighed concerns about a resurgence in global COVID-19 cases, the Federal Reserve’s potential policy tapering moves against a stellar earnings season.