Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride

Article content U.S. stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday in afternoon trading, led by gains in the Nasdaq and shares of big growth names including Amazon.com and Microsoft. The S&P 500 briefly added to gains following the release of minutes from the September Federal Reserve policy meeting. The minutes showed U.S. central bankers signaled they could start reducing crisis-era support for the economy in mid-November, though they remained divided over how much of a threat high inflation poses and how soon they may need to raise interest rates.

Article content Earlier, a Labor Department report showed consumer prices increased solidly in September, further strengthening the case for a Fed interest-rate hike. JPMorgan Chase & Co fell 2.7% and was among the biggest drags on the Dow and S&P 500 even though its third-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by global dealmaking boom and release of more loan loss reserves. “The market is in a show-me phase” with earnings, said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors LLC in New York. “My hope is that stronger-looking guidance” will help to support prices, he said. Mega-caps growth names including Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft Corp all rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.74 points, or 0.16%, to 34,323.6, the S&P 500 gained 4.56 points, or 0.10%, to 4,355.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.98 points, or 0.48%, to 14,535.90. BlackRock Inc rose 3.7% after the world’s largest money manager beat quarterly profit estimates as an improving economy helped boost its assets under management, driving up fee income.