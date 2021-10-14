Wall St jumps as earnings, economic data lift optimism

Article content NEW YORK — U.S. stocks surged on Thursday as companies including Bank of America and UnitedHealth gained following strong results, while data on the labor market and inflation soothed worries about the outlook for higher rates. The technology sector gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost, with gains for shares of Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Google parent Alphabet . Gains were broad-based, with the small cap Russell 2000 index up about 1.5%. Citigroup, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley topped quarterly earnings estimates as the rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading added to profits.

Article content Bank of America’s shares were up about 4%. UnitedHealth Group Inc rose 4.2% after the health insurer reported results and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on strength from its Optum unit that manages drug benefits. Adding to optimism, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell close to a 19-month low, and a separate report showed producer prices eased in September. “Some of the things that worried the market in September, and even last week, as far as the inflation aspect and higher interest rates and the Delta variant I think maybe have lessened,” said Alan Lancz, president, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio.