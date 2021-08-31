Wall St hovers near record highs, S&P 500 set for strong August

Article content Wall Street’s main indexes hovered near record highs on Tuesday despite weakness in technology stocks, with the S&P 500 heading for a seventh straight month of gains as fears ebbed over near-term policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Four of the 11 major S&P sectors retreated, with technology and materials among the top losers. Shares of Apple fell 0.6% and were the biggest drag on the Nasdaq, while Zoom Video Communications Inc tumbled 16.7% as it signaled a faster-than-expected easing in demand for its video-conferencing service after a pandemic-driven boom.

Article content “It is hard to rationalize the surge that tech stocks have been seeing, while technology is a really good industry, its prices and valuations are really hard to keep up with and investors are looking for other areas with much higher upside,” said Sandi Bragar, managing director at wealth management firm Aspiriant in California. The benchmark S&P 500 was on course for its longest monthly winning streak since 2018 with a near 3% rise in August, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week signaled no rush to tighten monetary policy. “There continues to be a positive bias towards U.S. equities and investors are just holding back as we near the anticipated labor market data,” said Arthur Weise, chief investment officer of Kingsland Growth Advisors.