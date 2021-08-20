Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.84 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,917.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.11%, at 4,410.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 29.74 points, or 0.20%, to 14,571.53 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)