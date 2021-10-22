Walgreens U.S. stores start administering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster

Article content

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday its U.S. stores had started administering COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson , a day after the country’s health regulator recommended the additional doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

Competitors Walmart Inc, Rite Aid Corp and CVS Health Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on their plans for booster roll out.