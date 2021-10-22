Walgreens to administer Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots at U.S. stores By Reuters

(Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Friday customers can start receiving booster COVID-19 shots from Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) at its U.S. stores.
The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the additional doses and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.
