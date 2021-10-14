Walgreens profit surges 68% on strong pharmacy, retail sales By Reuters

(Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:) Inc reported a 68% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as it benefited from higher sales at its pharmacy stores in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Net income attributable to the company was $627 million, or 72 cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $373 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
