Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The skyline with the banking district is photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, October 01, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

By Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A labour dispute at Germany’s public-sector banks deepened on Wednesday after a third round of talks failed to reach agreement, with inflation fears prompting unions to stand firm over demands for higher wages.

The impasse, which affects about 60,000 workers at Germany’s Landesbanken and development banks such as KfW, mirrors stalled wage talks for employees of private banks such as Deutsche Bank (DE:) and Commerzbank (DE:).

Germany has more banks per capita than most of its neighbours and other industrialised economies. That makes for stiff competition and low profits, and has resulted in efforts to cut costs and reduce headcount.

Workers at public-sector banks have staged warning strikes to underscore union demands for a 4.5% wage increase and rights for working outside the office.

Jan Duscheck, an official overseeing negotiations for the Verdi labour union, said he was disappointed with the outcome of the latest round of talks.

“There was no concrete offer for salaries, nor did we seriously enter negotiations on the issue of mobile working,” he told Reuters.

Annual inflation in Germany was 4.1% in September, highlighting growing price pressures as Europe’s largest economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and its companies face with supply shortages.

Oliver Popp, spokesperson for the DBV union, said inflation concerns were playing a big role in the union demands.

“The normal bank employee isn’t super rich,” Popp said.

“Salaries are just enough to get by” and energy prices are “crazy”, he said.

Negotiators for bank management said they hoped to secure an agreement at the next round of talks scheduled for November.

Last week, union officials called off planned wage talks with private banks after they said management counter-offers were unsatisfactory. Unions want 4.5% increases for the 140,000 private-bank employees represented in the talks.

Earlier this year, employees at Deutsche Bank call centres, some of whom were paid 12 euros ($13.95) an hour, went on strike for higher wages and eventually reached a pay deal after a months-long dispute.

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR