Wagamama-owner raises profit outlook as airport footfall grows By Reuters

(Reuters) – Restaurant Group on Tuesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 as a minor increase in passenger demand at UK airports led to a partial recovery in sales, sending the Wagamama-owner’s shares up 12%.
The British company said it expects core profit for the fiscal year ending January 2, 2022 to be between 73 million and 79 million pounds, compared with 53.4 million pounds last year, as long as there are no unexpected COVID-related disruptions.
