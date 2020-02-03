WADA requests a public CAS hearing on the doping dispute in Russia | Athletics News





Russia presented an official appeal in December 2019

The World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) has submitted a formal request to the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) for the hearing to resolve its dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on the breach that is held in public.

WADA banned Russians from competing under their country's flag in major international events for four years as punishment for manipulating laboratory data that could have identified drug traps.

Russia's appeal against the sanctions, which were issued last December, will be heard by CAS.

"WADA's investigations into Russia, and the latter case of noncompliance, have generated great interest worldwide," said WADA Director General Olivier Niggli.

"It is the opinion of WADA, and that of many of our stakeholders, that this CAS dispute should be held in a public forum to ensure that everyone understands the process and listens to the arguments."

According to the AMA, any CAS decision in relation to the breach, the proposed consequences or the proposed restitution conditions will be binding and must be recognized and applied.