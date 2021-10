Article content

BERLIN — German chemical company Wacker Chemie said on Wednesday it will buy 60% stake in Chinese specialty chemicals manufacturer Sico Performance Material for about 120 million euros ($139.66 million).

Wacker Chemie said it will fully consolidate Sico in its financial statements after the all-cash transaction, which should close in the first half of 2022. ($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Riham Alkousaa)