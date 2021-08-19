VW says might have to cut production further due to chip shortage By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply bottleneck, the German carmaker said on Thursday. Volkswagen expects the situation to improve by the end of the year and aims to make up for production shortfalls in the second half as far as possible, the company told Reuters. Rival Toyota will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the business daily reported on Thursday.