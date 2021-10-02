VW labour boss wants faster electric car rollout at Wolfsburg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A technician works at the assembly line of Volkswagen’s electric ID.3 car in Zwickau, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – The head of Volkswagen (DE:)’s works council wants the carmaker to bring forward production of electric vehicles at its main plant in Wolfsburg to 2024 make it more competitive, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Braunschweiger Zeitung quoted works council chief Daniela Cavallo as saying a global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic were reducing output at the plant this year and it needed to make a new model to secure its competitiveness.

“The site needs a faster path to e-mobility,” the newspaper quoted Cavallo as saying, adding this should happed in 2024.

Under its Trinity project, VW has been developing a flagship electric sedan to be built at Wolfsburg from 2026.

Producing electric vehicles in Wolfsburg sooner would address capacity utilisation issues that are causing fears in the workforce at the plant, where workers are on “Kurzarbeit” reduced-hours shifts, the paper reported Cavallo as saying.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR