VW CEO Diess says will “certainly” remain in position into next year By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:)’s CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain in his position into next year, after speculation that he could be pushed aside amid turmoil over potential cuts at the company.

Asked at an online summit by German newspaper Handelsblatt whether he believed he would keep his post, the CEO said “Yes, certainly.”

Diess’ relationship to the works council has been strained in recent weeks amid disagreement over how radical the overhaul at Europe’s top carmaker must be in its quest for electric vehicle dominance.

The CEO was due to meet with workers council head Daniela Cavallo, who last week heavily criticised his leadership, later on Wednesday to discuss strategy, Diess said.