VW CEO Diess says will “certainly” remain in position into next year By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess looks on during his visit to Volkswagen’s electric car plant in Zwickau, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:)’s CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain in his position into next year, after speculation that he could be pushed aside amid turmoil over potential cuts at the company.

Asked at an online summit by German newspaper Handelsblatt whether he believed he would keep his post, the CEO said “Yes, certainly.”

Diess’ relationship to the works council has been strained in recent weeks amid disagreement over how radical the overhaul at Europe’s top carmaker must be in its quest for electric vehicle dominance.

The CEO was due to meet with workers council head Daniela Cavallo, who last week heavily criticised his leadership, later on Wednesday to discuss strategy, Diess said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR