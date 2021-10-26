V!VA Retirement Communities announces executive appointments for next phase of growth

Promoting from within to build on strong culture.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — V!VA Retirement Communities is pleased to announce the following leadership appointments aimed at propelling the company through its next stage of growth and beyond. Eli Marder to Chief Executive Officer

As President of V!VA Retirement Communities since 2012, Eli has guided the company through nearly a decade of stable growth. His vast experience in seniors housing, construction, development, and investor relations has contributed to V!VA’s reputation for quality and integrity.

Danny Joseph to President

As Director of Marketing & Sales and member of V!VA’s leadership team since 2008, Danny has played a vital role in developing V!VA’s culture while building a distinctive brand, driving revenues, and helping the company expand to 10 locations. His strategic orientation and creativity have positioned V!VA as an innovator in the sector. Michelle Chisholm to Vice President, Community Experience

As Director of Operations and member of V!VA’s leadership team since 2010, Michelle has provided hands-on support to V!VA’s operational communities while managing the opening of six new locations, and recently spearheading the company’s pandemic response. Her wealth of hospitality experience and passion for customer service have driven V!VA’s reputation for retirement living excellence.