VSBLTY & RADARAPP WIFI-6-BASED SURVEILLANCE NETWORK HELPS MEXICO CITY COMMUNITY CITIZENS FEEL SAFER

Article content Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today reported that the world’s first WiFi6-based surveillance network using intelligent cameras deployed in Benito Juarez starting in February 2020 has helped that community’s citizens feel they live in the safest borough in Mexico City and the second safest in all of Mexico, according to a survey recently released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). Intelligent cameras, utilizing advanced VSBLTY and RADARApp technology are installed in public places in Benito Juarez and provide detailed automated analytics to local law enforcement and safety alerts to residents on their mobile phones.

Article content The security program, called BlindarBJ (ShieldBJ), is a comprehensive strategy to combat crime from its roots and was announced in January 2020 by Santiago Taboada Cortina, Mayor of Benito Juarez. It is an effective strategy that combines the use of technology, community involvement and law enforcement connected directly to RADARApp. It enables people to use the RADAR ecosystem daily. Because it has proven to produce fast and effective results in Benito Juarez and Cuajimalpa, this strategy now will be used in all the surrounding counties. The INEGI quarterly survey of all of Mexico released earlier this month reported the respondents’ perception of not being safe in their communities decreased this year from 66.6% in June 2020 to 64.5% in September. In a statement INEGI said, “This percentage represents a statistically significant change with respect to those registered in September 2020 and June 2021, which were 67.8% and 66.6%, respectively.”

Article content Importantly, the perception of personal safety by the citizens of Benito Juarez, the INEGI survey reported, is the highest in Mexico City and second nationally. Between March 2020 and September 2021, there was a 27 percent increase in the feelings of security among the community’s citizens. In March 2020 only 51% of the residents of the Mexico City borough of Benito Juarez felt safe. Following the successful deployment of the VSBLTY/RADARApp WiFi6-based surveillance network, Benito Juarez citizens’ perception of security steadily rose: 60.7% in September and 64.7% in December 2020. This year confidence in safety continued upward: 65% in March, 67.8% in June and 78.2% in September, the highest in years. For the first time, Mexico City has a better perception of security than any other county in the country.

Article content Benito Juarez Mayor Santiago Taboada Cortina said, “INEGI numbers are not the goal, they are the incentive to continue with the strategy of Blindar BJ. We are now, according to the INEGI publication, the #1 County in Mexico City, and #2 in the Country. This has been a result of a strategy of collaborative and community security between citizens, police and BJ County.” Previously, the Mayor said, “Migrating to a fully digital infrastructure in Benito Juarez has provided immense possibilities. Thanks to world-renowned companies like VSBLTY, the RADARApp network is providing even more valuable and usable data than we imagined, which is helping mitigate crime. We have evolved from a reactionary policy to crime to a new, more proactive and real time preventative security strategy. The population of Benito Juarez in Mexico City that I represent is now safer and more secure.”

Article content Commenting on the INEGI survey, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, ‘We are extremely pleased to see validation of how our technology has helped citizens feel safer in their communities. A new standard has been set for collaborative security where citizens, law enforcement and technology work together to accomplish a higher level of security.” CEO Rodrigo Calderon of RADARApp, a preeminent Smart City Solutions provider, said that the Benito Juarez WiFi6-based surveillance network using intelligent cameras is demonstrating how security can be improved throughout the world. “Smart cameras in communities that provide concurrent alerting functionality for personal mobile phones and law enforcement has proved to be highly effective in reducing crime and enabling citizens to increasingly feel more secure,” he added.

Article content Financial Update As a result of the Company’s rising stock price, VSBLTY has received over $2.0 million in warrant exercise proceeds since September 1, 2021 and has seen an acceleration of its Convertible Debt to equity. After reporting over $2.0 million in Convertible Debt as of June 30, 2021 on its balance sheet, VSBLTY now has under $500 thousand in convertible debt remaining on its books. VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Article content Investor Relations CHF Capital Markets Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251 cathy@chfir.com Harbor Access LLC Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492 Jonathan.Paterson@HarborAccessLLC.com Graham Farell, +1-416-842 9003 Graham.Farell@Harbor AccessLLC.com CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 lrosanio@vsblty.net About VSBLTY ( vsblty.net ) Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. About RADAR ( http://radarappsecurity.com/ ) RADAR is the first collaborative security platform that connects citizens, police and public institutions in a virtual community powered by artificial intelligence connected through WiFi6. CONTACT:

Alejandro Chico, CCO achico@radarappsecurity.com LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET

