VP Harris raises concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants with DHS secretary Mayorkas By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Jamie Smith (not pictured) to promote the Build Back Better Agenda for parents and working families in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris raised concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants by border patrol agents during a call with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, her spokesperson said.

The White House has criticized the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a U.S. border guard on horseback charging at migrants near a riverside camp in Texas.

“Secretary Mayorkas shared the Vice President’s concern and noted that he looks forward to updating her on the investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility once it concludes,” Harris’s chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

