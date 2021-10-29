Voyager Digital announces $75M strategic investment from Alameda Research By Cointelegraph

According to the company’s website, Alameda Research was founded in 2017 and now manages $1 billion in digital assets. In addition, the firm claims to trade anywhere between $1 billion and $10 billion worth of major cryptocurrencies, altcoins and crypto-derivatives each day. The company took an active interest in decentralized finance, or DeFi, this past year.

United States-based cryptocurrency brokerage firm Voyager Digital announced a $75 million investment from cryptocurrency quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider Alameda Research on Thursday. Founded in 2018, Voyager Digital offers more than 60 digital currencies for trade on its mobile app, which also includes services such as yield farming.

