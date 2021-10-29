Voyager Digital announces $75M strategic investment from Alameda Research By Cointelegraph

United States-based cryptocurrency brokerage firm Voyager Digital announced a $75 million investment from cryptocurrency quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider Alameda Research on Thursday. Founded in 2018, Voyager Digital offers more than 60 digital currencies for trade on its mobile app, which also includes services such as yield farming.
According to the company’s website, Alameda Research was founded in 2017 and now manages $1 billion in digital assets. In addition, the firm claims to trade anywhere between $1 billion and $10 billion worth of major cryptocurrencies, altcoins and crypto-derivatives each day. The company took an active interest in decentralized finance, or DeFi, this past year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.