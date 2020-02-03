Vote: Which star dressed better in the BAFTA Film Awards 2020?

Another awards ceremony, another amazing fashion night!

Last night, the BAFTA Film Awards 2020 took place in London, where the organization honored some of the best and brightest in the film.

Since Joaquin PhoenixIndustry discourse calls for the industry to be more inclusive to see Prince William Y Kate Middleton Making an appearance, there were many incredible moments of the show.

However, before it all started, some of our favorite parts of the night included fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you think is best dressed!

Speaking of Kate Middleton, the duchess wore a majestic white and gold gown suitable for royalty.

Meanwhile, some of the celebrities showed themselves in bold colors, such as Scarlett Johanssonin a dress with candy pink ornaments or Florence Pugh wearing a bloated pink outfit that featured a bold train.

Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron Y Zazie Beetz balancing the tone on the carpet.

Elsewhere, Margot RobbieHe kept it classic with a simple but impressive black dress with lace details.

Another person to rock a black ensemble? Daniel Kaluuya, which looked amazing in front of the step and repeated in his suit.

Finally, Zoë Kravitz He drew attention when he arrived in a sequin dress that shone as bright as the star.

Take a look at all the looks below and then discover which star you think was best dressed at night.

Anthony Harvey / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal couple has arrived!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.

Scarlett Johansson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

The twice nominated for BAFTA Marriage history Y Jojo Rabbit The actress is all smiles in this feather dress with pink ornaments.

Charlize Theron, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

BAFTA nominees Bomb The actress poses in a plum dress.

Margot Robbie, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

The twice nominated for BAFTA Once upon a time in Hollywood Y Bomb The actress poses on the red carpet.

Joe Alwyn, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Joe alwyn

The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift Make a pose.

Florence Pugh, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

BAFTA nominees Little woman Star catches the eye with this bold look.

Rooney Mara, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Rooney mara

The actress and Joaquin PhoenixThe fiancee poses on the red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson, BAFTA Awards

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

The pregnant actress and her husband are smiles.

Ella Balinska, BAFTA Awards, WTF Widget

James Veysey / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Ella Balinska

The actress presents a romantic look.

Daniel Kaluuya, BAFTA Awards

James Veysey / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor appears on the red carpet.

Emilia Clarke, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

the game of Thrones The alum shines in a black dress.

Zoe Kravitz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz

The actress shines on the red carpet.

Rebel Wilson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson

the Jojo Rabbit Star has a red and black appearance.

Lily-Rose Depp, BAFTA Awards, WTF Widget

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.

John Boyega, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

John Boyega

the Star Wars The actor poses on the red carpet.

Andrew Scott, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

Flea bag& # 39; Hot Priest brings more heat to the BAFTA.

Zazie Beetz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz

the Atlanta The star shows a small leg.

Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The scriptwriter and director nominated for BAFTA Little woman He poses on the red carpet.

Vanessa Kirby, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Vanessa Kirby

The actress shines in this two-tone style.

Joaquin Phoenix, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix

BAFTA nominees jester The star poses on the red carpet.

Lady Victoria Hervey, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Lady victoria hervey

The model and sociality show a daring aspect.

Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Gillian anderson

the crown Y Sex education The star is all smiles.

Naomie Harris, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

The actress shows a bright style.

Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.

Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

BAFTA nominees Little woman The actress also dresses in black.

Jack Lowden, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Jack lowden

The Rising Star Award nominee shows an elegant appearance.

Al Pacino, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Al Pacino

the Irish The star arrives in black.

