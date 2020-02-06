VOTE F1: Before the launch week … what is the best livery of all time?

The anticipation for the 2020 F1 season will increase next week with the launch week, but what is the best car livery of all time? Vote down!
Last update: 06/02/20 6:46 am
Formula 1 liveries can be memorable for many reasons, be it their design, color, sponsors or the success of the car on the track.
But what is the best livery of all time?
We have been asking you on social networks for your favorites, and before the F1 2020 launch week, we want you to vote on the winner!
From the answers earlier this year, we have reduced it to 10 liveries, old and new, so you can choose.
Simply look at the images below and then cast your vote in the survey at the end of the article!
THE LIFES
THE VOTE
The first confirmed launch of cars for 2020 is that of Ferrari on February 11, before pre-season testing begins on February 19. The season opening race in Australia is March 15, with the 22 races running in Sky Sports F1
