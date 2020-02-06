VOTE F1: Before the launch week … what is the best livery of all time?

The anticipation for the 2020 F1 season will increase next week with the launch week, but what is the best car livery of all time? Vote down!







Formula 1 liveries can be memorable for many reasons, be it their design, color, sponsors or the success of the car on the track.

But what is the best livery of all time?

We have been asking you on social networks for your favorites, and before the F1 2020 launch week, we want you to vote on the winner!

From the answers earlier this year, we have reduced it to 10 liveries, old and new, so you can choose.

Simply look at the images below and then cast your vote in the survey at the end of the article!

THE LIFES

Lotus, 1972: John Player Special. The original F1 black car, very well combined with gold.

Benetton, 1986: How about that for color? The BMW B86 looked fast.

Jordan, 1991: one of the most iconic decorations of the 90s, with a surprising theme 7 Up

McLaren, 1988: a Malboro McLaren classic, one of F1's most dominant cars

Williams, 1992: the FW14B looked good and backed it with mastery on the track

McLaren, 1999: The West McLaren Mercedes. A notable car from the late 90s, which won two driver titles.

Jaguar, 2000: Metallic green and white matching with golden wheels. A nice touch

Ferrari, 2004: the famous red and white F1. Schumacher certainly enjoyed it.

Renault, 2005: the R25 evokes memories of the first title of Alonso

Red Bull, 2016: one of the most beautiful designs in the last years of the Bulls of load

THE VOTE

The first confirmed launch of cars for 2020 is that of Ferrari on February 11, before pre-season testing begins on February 19. The season opening race in Australia is March 15, with the 22 races running in Sky Sports F1