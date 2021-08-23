Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The wheel hub of a Volvo XC60 car is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann



STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday.

A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production.

“Due to the current material shortage situation, triggered by a combination of global semiconductor shortages and new Covid-19 outbreaks, Volvo Cars has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of Aug 30-Sep 3,” Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement.

“Production is planned to resume on Sunday, Sep 5,” the Swedish firm, which had a similar interruption of output at its Gothenburg plant only two weeks ago, added.

Volvo Cars, which last month reported a return to profit in the first half as demand for electric cars grew, is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.