Volvo Cars shares rise above IPO price in market debut By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Automaker Volvo Cars’ shares jumped about 9% above their IPO price in its trading debut on Friday morning on the Stockholm stock exchange.
Shares in the carmaker, which is majority owned by Geely Holding, were trading at 58.00 Swedish crowns ($6.80) at 0702 GMT, after being priced at 53 crowns in the initial public offering (IPO).
($1 = 8.5240 Swedish crowns)
