Volvo Car considers opening third plant in Europe

BERLIN — Volvo Cars is considering building a third plant in Europe in order to boost its production capacity beyond 1.2 million vehicles per year, a company spokesperson said on Sunday.

German autos publication Automobilwoche reported earlier on Sunday that the company was planning on building another European plant by the middle of the decade to meet its production target of 1.2 million vehicles a year, quoting Volvo Cars CFO Bjorn Annwall.

A company spokesperson said by email to Reuters that the company was already able to produce 1.2 million vehicles annually at its two existing factories and wanted to increase its capacity beyond this amount, but no plans had been finalized as of yet.