Volt Equity’s ‘Bitcoin revolution’ ETF goes live on NYSE today By Cointelegraph

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) continues listing (BTC)-linked exchange-traded funds (ETF), with Volt Equity becoming the latest company to debut such a product on the exchange.
Volt Equity’s Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF will debut trading on the electronic securities exchange NYSE Arca on Thursday, the company’s CEO, Tad Park, told Cointelegraph. The ETF will be available for trading at market opening under the ticker symbol BTCR.
