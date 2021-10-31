Volkswagen’s Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

Article content

PRAGUE — Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said.

Skoda, the Czech Republic’s biggest exporter, has said on Oct. 7 that it would “significantly reduce or even halt” production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector.

“I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto’s production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.,” Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.