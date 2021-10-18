Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen (VW) logo is pictured next to a logo of Skoda during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Skoda Auto started a two-week outage on Monday as the carmaker contends with the global shortage of chips and other components, the Vokswagen-owned company said.

Skoda wants to complete 10,000 unfinished cars during the outage, which will leave only one production line running, a spokesman said.

“Skoda Auto has been struggling with a big shortage of critical components, which has forced it to limit production significantly in the past weeks,” spokesman Tomas Kotera said.

Skoda, the Czech Republic’s biggest exporter, said on Oct. 7 that it would “significantly reduce or even halt” production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector.

The Czech Auto Industry Association on Sunday said that Czech carmakers will produce quarter of a million fewer cars than expected this year because of the global microchip shortage, costing the automotive sector 200 billion crowns ($9.14 billion) in sales.

The car sector is the backbone of the Czech economy, employing 180,000 workers and accounting for a quarter of industrial output.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR